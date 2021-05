Effective: 2021-05-12 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing accumulating hail that will cover the ground. Driving through hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 403 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Fairburn, or 23 miles northeast of Hot Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fairburn, Red Shirt, Red Shirt Table Overlook, Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads and southwestern Badlands National Park.