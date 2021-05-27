Auto/Steel partnership to host two virtual training sessions

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Auto/Steel Partnership has announced two online training opportunities in June on the topic of advanced high-strength steel. AHSS Metallurgy 101, offered June 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., will provide an overview of AHSS characteristics through an examination of the metallurgy of steelmaking. AHSS Formability 101, held June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., will review material properties, die process design, and maintenance.

Virtual Reality Hazard Awareness Training Program Developed

Underground and surface mines can be hazardous places, so when it comes to safety training in the mining profession, the old saying “practice makes perfect” holds true. To improve hazard safety instruction, a team at South Dakota Mines has spent the past year developing a virtual reality (VR) training module that mimics a mining environment.
Forest hosts virtual meeting for climbing plan

The Bitterroot National Forest will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 2nd from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to share information regarding the development of a forest Climbing Management Plan (CMP). This is the first of several public meetings to discuss the current needs and opportunities for a forest climbing plan.
Impact to Host Partnerships Experience 2021 to Educate Marketers on the Growing Partnerships Industry

The four-week complimentary virtual event will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to discuss how to optimise partnerships. London, UK — Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announced that it will host Partnerships Experience 2021 (PX 2021), a first-of-its-kind virtual event designed to arm attendees with the knowledge, motivation and connections to create productive partnerships. PX 2021 will take place 2nd – 25th June, 2021 and will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to learn about the burgeoning partnerships ecosystem, network, and ultimately, create new partnerships.
Pragmatic Play Expands bplay Partnership with Virtual Sports Launch

Online casino games maker and supplier Pragmatic Play has expanded its existing relationship with LatAm-focused operator bplay by providing the latter with access to its Virtual Sports range. Pragmatic Play ventured into the virtual sports space in early 2020 as part of its strategy to cement its position as a...
2020 to Host Virtual Event

WESTFORD, MA – 2020, provider of applications and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning and furniture manufacturing, will be hosting a one-of-a-kind virtual experience. 2020 Connect is a free, four-day virtual event geared toward interior designers, retailers and manufacturers. The event is scheduled to take place from June 14-17, 2021.
AllenComm Recognized as Industry Leader for Expert Immersive Digital Learning and Training Solutions Provided During the Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) June 09, 2021. AllenComm, a recognized leader in the learning solutions development industry, was recently named a Top 20™ Custom Content Development Company by Training Industry. The recognition came for AllenComm’s work in providing customized instructional course design and development, as well as impactful comprehensive learning solutions from the initial design phase to finished product implementation.
Centerstone To Host Free, Virtual What About The Leaders Training

WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual What About The Leaders: Helping Leaders Provide Positive Support During Times Of Crisis two-day training August 3 and 5 from 1-3 p.m. CEUs and educator professional development hours are available. When working to provide positive leadership to employees struggling with work or personal change, due to situations like the COVID 19 pandemic, providing support to leaders is of utmost importance. Continue Reading
Eloy PD receives new virtual training system

ELOY — Christmas arrived early for officers at the Eloy Police Department as they will now receive high quality training through their own virtual simulator system. Last year the department received a grant worth nearly $58,000 from the Ak-Chin Indian Community to purchase the VirTra Simulator, which is a de-escalation training and firearm training simulator.
Starting a Cybersecurity Consulting Career

Interested in starting a career in the cybersecurity consulting world? This article provides a brief introduction for young professionals diving headfirst into modern cybersecurity consulting. Getting into cybersecurity can sometimes seem overwhelming. There is a plethora of technical topics to learn, and the technology is always evolving. The good news...
MBA Internship at Microsoft – Summer 2022

Microsoft calls for Internship Opportunities for MBA Students: Marketing in Summer 2022 in Washington, United States of America. The intern will have three major roles: Marketing Communications Managers, Partner/Channel Marketing Manager, and Product Marketing Manager. Brief of Responsibilities. Interns on this MBA Internship at Microsoft will the following responsibilities. Marketing...
MarTech Interview with Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco

Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco shares some thoughts on the future of CMS platforms and what CMS providers should be keeping in mind as they innovate further:. Welcome to this martech chat. Kim, tell us more about Umbraco. We’d also love to hear a bit about your days being CEO or ‘’Chief Friend Maker’’ at Umbraco…
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Gale to Host Educators’ Virtual Prom to Celebrate the End of the K-12 School Year and Encourage Continuous Self-Care | #education | #technology | #training

NOTE TO REPORTERS: We encourage reporters to check out and attend the event. For additional information, please reach out to Kayla Siefker, 248-915-9624, [email protected]. Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today, that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale’s K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit www.gale.com/schools.
Research Shows Increased Interest In Advanced Addressable Direct Mail For Leading Brands

A new report from Matterkind and MAGNA shows increased ROI for brands that use Advanced Addressable Direct Mail. Interpublic Group’s Matterkind and MAGNA revealed ROI to Sender, a new report that lists the best practices for running a direct mail campaign and explores the value of new product developments like Advanced Addressable Direct Mail (AADM). The report highlights the fact that direct mail still remains an integral component of everyday life and brands are continuing to find innovative ways to reach their customers. The report also analyzes key trends and examines how to incorporate direct mail in a media mix.
Cisco Unveils Unified WebEx Experience

Cisco this week unfurled a revamped WebEx Suite as part of an effort to make it simpler to unify communications and collaboration across the enterprise. The Cisco WebEx suite combines meetings, calling, messaging, polling and events in one offering that the company claims cost 40% less than it’s the same capabilities were acquired separately.
Ventana Research Names Qlik as an Exemplary Vendor, Overall Value Index Leader in 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® this week announced Ventana Research has named the company as an Exemplary Vendor and the overall Value Index leader in its 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index. Designed by Ventana Research to imitate enterprise RFI/RFP processes – including all key criteria that buyers use to select vendor offerings – the report highlights the impactful combination of overall customer experience and TCO/ROI that buyers can expect when deploying Qlik’s modern analytics platform.
Unified Office Launches Automotive Dealer Performance Suite at Digital Dealer Conference in June

Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite™(TCNAPS™) Helps Automobile Dealers Dramatically Improve Business Communications, Operations, and Customer Service. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Unified Office, Inc, a highly innovative managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications and business analytics to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today at the Digital Dealer conference the launch of their Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite™ (TCNAPS™) for the automotive industry. TCNAPS™ provides a fully integrated communications service combined with a business analytics system that creates dramatic improvements in automotive sales, customer service, and operations.