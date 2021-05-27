Auto/Steel partnership to host two virtual training sessions

NOTE TO REPORTERS: We encourage reporters to check out and attend the event. For additional information, please reach out to Kayla Siefker, 248-915-9624, [email protected]. Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today, that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale’s K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit www.gale.com/schools.