Auto/Steel partnership to host two virtual training sessions
The Auto/Steel Partnership has announced two online training opportunities in June on the topic of advanced high-strength steel. AHSS Metallurgy 101, offered June 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., will provide an overview of AHSS characteristics through an examination of the metallurgy of steelmaking. AHSS Formability 101, held June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., will review material properties, die process design, and maintenance.www.thefabricator.com