Paradisus To Reopen Paradisus Palma Real and Rebrand The Grand Reserve

Over the past several years Tulum, on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has gone from bohemian backwater to bucket-list destination for the wealthy and stylish. Some would say it’s now literally so hip it hurts, leading New York magazine to ask in 2019, “Who Killed Tulum?” Brendon Leach, CEO of Colibri Boutique Hotels, Tulum’s most admired collection of boutique luxury properties and a part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) network, has seen it all unfold. Mr. Leach, who hails from Hamilton, New Zealand, first visited Tulum in 1996 while backpacking around Central America, and “instantly knew there was something magical about the place.” So when he got a call in 2003 asking if he’d be interested in getting involved in a new beachfront hospitality project there, he immediately said yes. Mr. Leach subsequently helped create what is now Mezzanine, one of the jewels in Colibri’s crown and a trendsetting Tulum landmark against which all others are measured.