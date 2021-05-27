Macy’s Memorial Day Sale Will Get You Ready for a Summer (Finally) Filled with Events

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Besides being the unofficial start of summer (and the perfect excuse to stuff your face with barbecue), Memorial Day is always worth looking forward to because of all the awesome retailer sales that take place — and that includes some seriously slashed prices on mattresses. If your sleep hasn’t been particularly great lately, or you’ve been considering swapping your lumpy, bumpy bed for something more luxurious, this is the perfect time to score a deep discount on a new mattress to upgrade your sleep space. We rounded up some of the best mattress deals happening right now, and many of them include freebies like free sheets, pillows, or a bed frame! Check them out below, and be sure to bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it as more sales go live. If you’re not sure what to look for, see our Complete Guide on How to Buy a Mattress.