Michael Taylor starting Thursday for Kansas City

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Taylor will bat eighth and start in center field over Jarrod Dyson after being held out of Wednesday's lineup. numberFire’s models project Taylor for 10.9...

MLBchatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Royals 3

The Chicago White Sox walk it off against the Kansas City Royals on an incredible effort from the heart and soul of this team: José Abreu! Let’s see what all went down to make this miraculous moment come to fruition!. The Starters. Dylan Cease continues to impress this season, and...
MLBFulton Sun

Abreu scores on wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming. Kansas City led 3-2 when...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Takes seat Monday

Taylor isn't in the lineup Monday against Cleveland. Taylor had started each of the last five games and went 3-for-18 with a double, a run, one RBI and seven strikeouts during that time. Jarrod Dyson will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Michael Taylor batting seventh on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Taylor will start in center field and bat seventh versus left-hander Sam Hentges and the Indians on Tuesday. Jarrod Dyson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.7 FanDuel points...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Smacks fourth homer

Taylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks Wednesday against the Brewers. Taylor was responsible for the only damage against Corbin Burnes when he smacked his fourth home run of the season in the second inning. He also didn't strike out for the second consecutive game, a notable feat given that he had struck in 11 consecutive contests previously. Despite a 32.4 strikeout percentage on the season, Taylor has maintained a .248 batting average to go along with four steals, 15 runs and 13 RBI across 136 plate appearances.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers set for two-game series vs. Royals

Kansas City fans will be "replaying" some fond memories as the Royals welcome Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers to town for the first game of a two-game series beginning Tuesday night. The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64 ERA) to the mound. The Royals have not yet announced...
MLBRoyals Review

Can we all agree not to overreact to one month of baseball again?

No matter how the rest of 2021 turns out, we’ve probably already witnessed the core event of the season. The Kansas City Royals stormed out of the gate and, at the end of April, stood at 15-9 with the best record in the American League. But after getting their 16th win on May 1, it would be until May 14 until the Royals would pick up their 17th. The sandwich filling in between was a giant glob of a disgusting, Marmite-and-cheese 11-game losing streak.
MLBYardbarker

Royals get walked off by Sox in heartbreaking fashion

Losing because of Jose Abreu’s legs is a tough pill to swallow. Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a walk-off breaking ball in the dirt. The Royals got the scoring started in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shocker), Andrew Benintendi continued his good May with a single up the middle. After a passed ball which advanced both runners, Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to score Santana giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead. As I mentioned in the pre-game game thread, Singer needed to improve on his ability to handle adversity and he had that from the jump after Tim Anderson led off with a single up the middle. Singer got the next batter, Adam Eaton, to roll over into a double play. However, trouble was not avoided when Singer then walked Yoan Moncada and then allowed a Jose Abreu single. With runners on first and third, Singer got rookie-of-the-year candidate Yermin Mercedes to ground out to Nicky Lopez.
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals lose after replay review says Jose Abreu wasn’t tagged at home

The Kansas City Royals came up on the short end of a controversial call upheld by replay at the end of a suspenseful Sunday on Chicago’s south side. Wade Davis’ wild pitch with two outs in a tie game allowed Jose Abreu to score from third and give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 walk-off win in front of an announced 9,928 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Gets another look in rotation

Bubic is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Due to off days over the next two Mondays and Sunday, the Royals could have gotten by with a four-man rotation until May 29 in Minnesota, but manager Mike Matheny has instead decided to give Bubic a look as the No. 5 starter. He'll join the rotation as a replacement for Daniel Lynch, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after failing to escape the third inning in a May 13 loss to Detroit. Bubic worked behind Lynch in long relief that day, striking out six over five scoreless frames. Bubic tossed 80 pitches in that outing, so he should be relatively stretched out heading into what will be his first start in the big leagues this season.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Milwaukee-Kansas City Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep left field. Lorenzo Cain strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich grounds out to shallow right field, Whit Merrifield to Carlos Santana. Kolten Wong to third. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow left field. Kolten Wong scores. Daniel Vogelbach singles to left field. Omar Narvaez to second. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Daniel Vogelbach out at second.
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading...
MLBRoyals Review

Kris Bubic to rejoin rotation, will start Tuesday

Manager Mike Matheny announced today that left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic will get the start on Tuesday at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. Brad Keller will go on Wednesday. The former Stanford pitcher put together an impressive rookie season in 2020, making ten starts with a 4.32 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 innings. But he struggled in spring training and was demoted to the Alternate Site in mid-March. Bubic returned to the big leagues in May and has pitched in relief. He gave the Royals a paid of clutch long-relief performances, pitching 5 2⁄3 shutout innings on May 8 against the White Sox, then five more shutout innings on May 13 against the Tigers, his last outing. Overall, he has a 1.42 ERA in 12 2⁄3 innings this season with 10 strikeouts and 7 walks.
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals lose ace Danny Duffy to forearm strain after stellar start to year

The Kansas City Royals will go without their best starting pitcher this season, left-hander Danny Duffy, for at least the next week. Duffy went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 14 because of a left forearm flexor strain, the club announced on Monday. The Royals (18-22) will make a corresponding roster move prior to their game on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers (21-20) at Kauffman Stadium.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Royals 3: MVPito Walks it Off!

How are you feeling, Sox fans? The Chicago White Sox were able to grab the win this afternoon 4-3, with a crazy and close game all the way until the end. The hero today was no other than our MVP, José Abreu, who added quite a chapter to his legend in this series. From a scary collision on Friday, to a home run on Saturday, to a walk-off, wild pitch run on Sunday, it’s safe to say the heart and soul of this team lies with him.
Lake City, MNPost-Bulletin

Lake City uses walks, errors to nip Royals

The Rochester Royals were hurt by walks and errors in a 9-8 loss to the Lake City Serpents in amateur baseball on Sunday. Royals pitchers issued nine walks and three errors led to Lake City's final four runs being unearned. After Jared Campbell left the mound after scoring three scoreless...
MLBRealGM

Royals Call For 'Accountability' After Key Call Stands

The Kansas City Royals were on the wrong end of a review in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. With two outs in a 3-3 tie, Jose Abreu came home on a wild pitch from Wade Davis. Cam Gallagher retrieved the ball and went to tag Abreu, who slid in on the third base side of home plate. He was called safe on the field and the review upheld the call, which gave the White Sox a 4-3 win.