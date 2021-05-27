Black Widow Star O.T. Fagbenle Finally Breaks Silence On Mysterious Character

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel showed off a brand-new clip from Black Widow, their long-awaited return to movie theaters and the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The clip is about a straightforward as it gets: Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in a wild chase, tailed by someone on a motorcycle. Shots are fired, fenders and dented, and car doors are torn completely off their hinges. Supposedly Black Widow has no superpowers, but clearly that’s not quite true; she has the ability to make insurance car premiums go up anywhere she gets behind the wheel.