Best Buy slashes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 by over $250 this week
Looking for the best Memorial Day sales on gadgets and tech? Then you’ll want to check out some of the Surface Pro deals, especially if you’re in the market for a new tablet or computer. One of the best things about tablets is that they bridge the gap between portability and usability, and 2-in-1 devices like Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 take that a step further. They offer versatility and the power to work, play, or browse anywhere. You’ll get it all for an excellent price since Best Buy is offering up to $250 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 this week.www.digitaltrends.com