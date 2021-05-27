AMBIPAR USA will lead emergency response and hazardous materials training at the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, Colorado
AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ambipar Response USA is pleased to announce that it has been selected by ENSCO, Inc. to lead emergency response and hazardous materials training at the Federal Railway Administration's (FRA) Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, CO. ENSCO was recently awarded a $ 571 million contract from the FRA to provide research, testing, engineering and training services at the TTC. The contract starts in October 2022 for a five-year option period and three five-year option periods for a total of twenty years from start date.www.thehendersonnews.com