Eugene McDaniels’ influential and endlessly sampled soul classic Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse is set for a 50th anniversary reissue this summer. Released on Atlantic in 1971, the politically and socially incisive album — championed by Questlove and Prince and sampled by artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Beastie Boys and Eric B & Rakim — will receive its first official vinyl U.S. release since it arrived 50 years ago when Real Gone Records reissues the LP on July 9th. The purple vinyl reissue, cut from the original master and limited to 1750 copies, is available to preorder now.