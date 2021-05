It’s hard to believe, but Disney’s Avengers Campus is opening in less than 3 weeks! Disney has given us details and pictures of what the California Adventure area will look like, revealed where the entrance to Avengers Campus will be, as well as where Guests will be able to eat. And now, Disney Parks Blog has given us official menus for all the delicious offerings that Guests will be able to enjoy during their time in Avengers Campus. Let’s take a look!