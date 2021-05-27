Snow Lake sees three step forward for town council byelection

MEETING: Combined Parks & Recreation Advisory Board – 03 Jun 2021. Parks Department has hired 2 1/2 summer seasonal workers to help with park maintenance. Staff was budgeted for 7 summer seasonal workers to hire. Staff has turned on all irrigation in the parks. Staff has installed the sod at Mary Fisher Park. Staff is hopeful to have the Bell Tower pocket park completed by the end of June as long as all material can be shipped. New signs and benches have been installed on Reservoir Hill. The South Park restrooms are closed do to vandalism.