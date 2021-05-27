Snow Lake sees three step forward for town council byelection

RECEIVED: 5/27/21 at 1:09 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review of African American Heritage Reparation Coalition Committee Charge. Review of Resolution in Support of H.R.40/S. 40 (Council Sponsor: ? ; Community Sponsor: Amherst African Heritage Residents for Reparations). Review of Juneteenth Proclamation (Council Sponsor: ?). Adopt Selection Guidance for Districting Advisory Board, Declare Pool for to be sufficient. Adopt Selection Guidance for Finance Committee, Declare Pool for to be sufficient. Continued discussion of referral: Process to Recommend Appointments to Multiple-Member Bodies Appointed by the Town Council. Review June GOL Calendar: proposal to meet on June 23 (for DAB review) and to cancel June 30 meeting. Adoption of May 19, 2021 Minutes. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Discussion of future agenda items.Public Comment.