Elections

Snow Lake sees three step forward for town council byelection

By Eric Westhaver
thereminder.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree candidates have stepped forward for an open spot on Snow Lake’s town council. Ron Scott, Chris Samborski and Bryson Yurkemik are the three candidates on the board for the June 9 vote, each hoping to gain the sixth seat with the group. Samborski is the owner of Cornerview Family...

www.thereminder.ca
Ron Scott
