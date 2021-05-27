Opa-locka Commissioner Took Money to Ward Off Police, Ethics Commission Says
When Opa-locka police officer Daniel Kelly responded to a call at Garden Apartments in January 2017, he was met by then-city commissioner John B. Riley, who told him the police had no business there. Now, four years later, Riley has been found guilty of two ethics violations after it was discovered that he was being paid by the apartment's owners to deal with city business while acting in an official capacity.www.miaminewtimes.com