Robinhood vs. Stash vs. Acorns

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.87.