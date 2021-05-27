newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Devil Below’ DVD Review

nerdly.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars: Will Patton, Adan Canto, Jonathan Sadowski, Alicia Sanz, Chinaza Uche, Zach Avery, Jesse LaTourette, William Mark McCullough, Alpha Trivette, Tom Proctor, Nathan Phillips | Written by Stefan Jaworski, Eric Scherbarth | Directed by Bradley Parker. The Devil Below is visual effects expert Bradley Parker’s second film as a director,...

www.nerdly.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adan Canto
Person
Zach Avery
Person
Will Patton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Stars Diaries#Original Stars#Original Films#Indie Films#Chernobyl Diaries#American#Siberian#Hell#Cgi#Vertical Entertainment#Review#Indie Monster Movies#Screams#Silent Hill#The Boy#Afterparty#Expert Bradley Parker#Appalachia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesflickdirect.com

Army of The Dead Video Review

From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder's Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who's now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it's with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward's old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino's head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma S. Qureshi), a mother who's gone missing inside the city. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Army of the Dead (2021)

Starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Richard Cetrone, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Cassidy, Lyon Beckwith, Sarah Minnich, Richard Cetrone, Athena Perample, Chelsea Edmundson, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, and V Nixie. SYNOPSIS:. Following...
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 24th, 2021

The Movie:Baxter is the name of the titular dog at the center of this odd French horror picture from 1989, directed by JÃ©rÃ´me Boivin. It's a quirky and often times darkly comedic film that presents much of what happens from the aforementioned dog's point of view, which gives it a very unique cinematic voice while Boivin's directing style brings a strong arthouse sensibility to much of what we see happen as the film's story plays out.As to what that story is all about, Florence Morel (Catherine Ferran) gives her mother, Madame Deville (Lise Delamare) a white bull-terrier named Baxter as a surprise gift one day. Florence knows that her aging mother is lonely these days and she figures that Baxter would make a great companion for her. And in a way, she's right. Madame Deville is, at first, a little frightened of the dog but Florence's instincts were correct and she...Read the entire review »
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

Celine and Julie Go Boating: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray) The Movie: When someone first tried to describe the 1974 film CÃ©line and Julie Go Boating (CÃ©line et Julie vont en bateau) to me, they wrongly told me that it was a three-hour-plus film with no story. Of course, the film is so playful and odd that pinning down the narrative isn't the easiest task. It slithers all around, turns self-reflexive, and then essentially undoes itself. But that's not the same thing as not having a story; storytelling is almost the whole point.CÃ©line and Julie centers on two women who meet by chance on the streets of Paris. Daydreaming librarian Julie (Dominique Labourier) notices frazzled, funky fashion plate CÃ©line (Juliet Berto) dashing through a park, dropping accessories along the way. Like Alice f...Read the entire review »
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT Review; "An Atmospheric, Thrilling New Chapter In THE CONJURING Mythos"

The Conjuring franchise has proven to be more successful than anyone could have imagined, and between the original two movies and the long list of spinoffs that have followed, the series has now grossed $1.9 billion against a combined budget of $139.5 million. It’s an incredible, unbelievable feat, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens the door to even more exciting possibilities moving forward, all while trying something new with the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Shifting gears from the spooky goings-on in James Wan’s movies, this third chapter tackles Satanism, and the results are truly terrifying. Once again based on true events, the story follows Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the subject of the first court case in American history where the defence was that he killed someone while under demonic possession. With the clock ticking and his life on the line, Ed and Lorraine have to find the source of the demon, all while fending off some formidable supernatural entities.
MoviesTelegraph

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, review: a gory ‘true’ haunting that’s too mad to believe

Dir: Michael Chaves. Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Julian Hilliard, Shannon Kook, Sarah Catherine Hook. 15 cert, 112 mins. A taxi pulls up outside a suburban American home in evening fog. Out steps a silhouetted priest with hat and briefcase, here to do battle with the forces of evil. Inside, all hell is breaking loose. Invoked just minutes into the running time, The Exorcist isn’t the only horror classic to which the latest Conjuring sequel pays homage. There’s a supernatural twist on the Psycho shower scene, when the taps turn on by themselves, and blood sprays out. Later, Patrick Wilson’s paranormal investigator will fall foul of a hex, causing him to hobble around an underground labyrinth psychotically swinging a mallet. That’s right – the film is temporarily possessed by Jack Nicholson in The Shining, too.
TV & Videosnerdly.co.uk

‘Dinner in America’ VOD Review (Arrow Video)

Stars: Emily Skeggs, Kyle Gallner, Lea Thompson, Brian Andrus, Shelby Alayne Antel, Sophie Bolen, Gary Brunner, Nick Chinlund, Kristin Condon, Lena Drake | Written and Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier. Written and directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier (The Bunny Game), Dinner in America is the tale of Patty (Emily Skeggs)...
TV Serieshollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1’ on DVD, Blu-ray

Image: From left, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Image courtesy of CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved / Provided by press site with permission. The Star Trek...
Moviesfilmpulse.net

SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW Review

This is supposed to be a review about Spiral, the latest iteration of the Saw franchise, and I’ll get to that, but the more important item with this movie is that it’s the first thing I’ve seen in the theater in a year and three months, since seeing The Invisible Man while in New Zealand last February.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Review: A Quiet Place II

2018’s breakout film, A Quiet Place, followed the Abbott family living in a post apocalyptic world inhabited by aliens. A Quiet Place II picks up right where we last saw the Abbott family. Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and baby leave their sand path and head out into the world with a weapon that can save mankind.
TV & Videosthedigitalbits.com

Little Rascals: The ClassicFlix Restorations – Volume 1, The (Blu-ray Review)

Though they debuted as regular short subjects in movie theaters in the 1930s and 40s, most members of Generation X (and younger Boomers) have fond childhood memories of watching Hal Roach’s classic Our Gang comedy shorts on TV. Rebranded as The Little Rascals, the shorts began their long syndication run in 1954 and were a nearly constant presence on American television over the next five decades, starting with UHF broadcasts and eventually moving to cable on TBS, TNT, American Movie Classics, and more recently TCM.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

65 HBO premieres June 2021: From Rick and Morty to Adventure Time and BETTY, series and movies

We are about to start a new month -and also reach the middle of 2021-, and that means one thing: New releases on VOD platforms. If you have a subscription to HBO Spain, this June you will have 65 novelties of series and movies to see spread over the 4 weeks of the month. For starters, June marks the return of BETTY and its female cast, series starring 4 girls on the skate scene in New York. Another series that returns is Genera + ion, a song to freedom and the friendship that returns with the second part of its first season on June 17.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

It Wants Blood! (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. When I started writing reviews for Horror Society I found myself struggling to meet filmmakers. One of the first directors that I befriended was indie filmmaker James Balsalmo. I added him on Facebook and soon sparked up a conversation with him about his films Cool as Hell, I Spill Your Guts, and Hack Job. For the next several years I reviewed his film as he would release them but the last few years I’ve missed out on some of his films.
New York City, NYFanBolt.Com

DVD Review: The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

If you have not seen the Alienist, it’s an interesting show that airs on TNT. The premise taps into the profiling types of series that we see in shows like Mindhunter and Criminal Minds. The difference is that this series sets the premise in a wholly different era. It takes place in the 1890s in New York City. The very idea of using psychology to identify a criminal and solve a crime is foreign to anybody at that time.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Gerard Butler Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Gerard Butler‘s breakthrough role in Zack Snyder’s 300 came almost a decade after he made his feature film debut in quaint period drama Mrs. Brown, but even during his early years spent trying to claw his way up the industry ladder, it was evident that there was an action hero lurking just under the surface waiting to explode.
MoviesColumbian

New on DVD: ‘Chaos Walking’ is a New World for Ridley, Holland

The movie adaptation of an award-winning young adult sci-fi series tops the DVD releases for the week of May 25. “Chaos Walking”: Based on the book “The Knife of Never Letting Go,” the first entry in a series by Patrick Ness, the movie stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, of “Star Wars” and “Spider-Man” fame, respectively.
MoviesReading Eagle

'Minari' and 'The Father' feature Oscar-winning performances [New on DVD]

Two movies featuring Oscar-winning performances top the DVD releases for this week. "Minari": Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, this semi-autobiographical story follows a Korean American family that moves from California to rural Arkansas to start a farm. "The movie ... takes its name from a hardy Korean herb...
MoviesSioux City Journal

DVD REVIEW: Anthony Hopkins galvanizes in 'The Father'

“The Father” is a difficult film to watch – not because it strays as much as its lead character’s mind, but because it could be the future we all face. Chronicling those oh-so-difficult days of a man with dementia, it dances from one vantage point to another, switching moods as effortlessly as an orchestra.