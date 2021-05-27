Dying Light 2 Relase Date Confirmed [UPDATED]
We found out the exact release date of Dying Light 2. It's all thanks to websites, which hurried to show the advertisement of the new game by Techland. Techland's presentation is now behind us. As part of it, the company confirmed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on December 7. At the same time, pre-orders have started on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store). However, before you buy it, you should check the gameplay presentation provided by the developers.www.gamepressure.com