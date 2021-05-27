Dying Light 2 Relase Date Confirmed [UPDATED]

Update: The official Knockout City Twitter account has announced that servers are back up. Players should no longer have any problems logging in!. Original: Knockout City has proven to be a big success so far for EA and developer Velan Studios, but it seems that some players are currently struggling just to play the game. Knockout City's official Twitter account has confirmed that some players have been encountering issues logging in, but it's currently unclear how widespread the problem might be. Those that have been struggling with this issue should be happy to know that EA is aware of the problem and trying to find a fix. Hopefully, some kind of resolution can be found quickly so everyone can get back into the action!