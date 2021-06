In accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, to protect the public health, safety and welfare, while ensuring the continued function of government, Mount Olive Township will be conducting its next Council Meetings via a video webinar provided by ZOOM. Any member of the public who wishes to participate in the meeting, which will include a public comment portion, must follow the steps below. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 pm. The full agenda is available by clicking here.