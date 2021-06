As warmer weather is here, the Michigan DNR is reminding those that choose to ride off-road, that they must do so legally. The spring and summer seasons are the most popular for those who like to off-road on 4 wheelers, Jeeps, motorbikes, and even 4X4 side-by-sides. But the DNR is reminding users that their officers are responsible for enforcing ORV safety regulations and state laws. They're warning riders to make sure they aren't committing one of these violations as trails and ORV scramble areas open up across Michigan.