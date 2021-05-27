Hot Happy Hours, Boozy Milkshakes & More: What’s New in the Heights

FOR YEARS, THE Westheimer Curve was the only part of Houston widely acknowledged as a foodie's paradise — rightfully so, of course, as it's been home to several James Beard-winning institutions over the decades. But now, it seems like every neighborhood in H-Town is a delicious district worthy of attention and accolades in its own way. In the Heights, for example, fab fast-casual spots, supreme sit-down restaurants and bodacious bars alike have newly come on the scene. Here's where to score sensational seasonal eats and more!