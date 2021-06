Epic Games has published a new trailer for the next season of Fortnite, hinting at some potential new crossovers coming to the game. The Season is titled “Invasion” and will involve a mysterious alien army attacking the island. In the trailer, Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty as well as Clark Kent/Superman can be seen reacting to the event, revealing that they will be crossing over with the popular battle royale shooter. As detailed in a separate official news post, it seems that the characters will be unlocked as part of Season 7’s new Battle Pass.