Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) is the spectrum regulator in Canada. ISED will allow 5G networks and technology in the frequency band 3450-3650 MHz following its auction in June 2021. Additionally, ISED recently decided to allow mobile wireless systems to operate in the frequency band 3650-4000 MHz for 2023. The frequency bandwidth allocated to 5G is close to the one used by aircraft radio altimeters (4200-4400 MHz). In some countries in Europe and Asia, 5G is already deployed. Given the worldwide expansion of this technology, Transport Canada was drawn to a recent Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RCTA) report which concludes to a likelihood of disturbance for certain radio altimeter models by 5G radio waves in numerous operational scenarios and most notably at low height (less than 1000 ft) in the frequency band 3700-4000 MHz.