Rooted in Country: Caitlyn Smith on Alison Krauss' 'When You Say Nothing At All'
Since the release of her 2018 debut album Starfire, singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith has become one of the fastest rising artists and one of the most sought-after collaborators working today. But Smith, who has penned songs for Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and more, began her musical journey years earlier, as chronicled on her song "This Town is Killing Me," a ballad about the often crushing disappointments that go along with chasing a dream in the music industry.www.wideopencountry.com