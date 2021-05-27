newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rooted in Country: Caitlyn Smith on Alison Krauss' 'When You Say Nothing At All'

By Bobbie Jean Sawyer
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the release of her 2018 debut album Starfire, singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith has become one of the fastest rising artists and one of the most sought-after collaborators working today. But Smith, who has penned songs for Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and more, began her musical journey years earlier, as chronicled on her song "This Town is Killing Me," a ballad about the often crushing disappointments that go along with chasing a dream in the music industry.

www.wideopencountry.com
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Don Schlitz
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Paul Overstreet
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Love Songs#Sad Songs#Disney#The Dixie Chicks#Old Dominion#Zeppelin#Song#Garth Brooks Music#Singing Disney Songs#Show Tunes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSheKnows

Do Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks Really Listen to Their Own Music During Sexy Time?

On today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one of country music’s favorite couples, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, were the guest hosts. Married for 15 years and generally adorable together, the celebrity couple started off the show by giving several virtual audience members advice about love and marriage — and they caught our attention right away with their answers to a rather intimate question.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1983, John Anderson’s mega-hit “Swingin”‘ entered the country charts. Today in 1997, Brooks & Dunn’s single, “Why Would I say Goodbye,” hit #1. Today in 1999, Chely Wright’s album, “Single, White Female,” arrived in stores. Today in 1999, Reba McEntire’s book, “Comfort From A Country Quilt,” was #8...
Theater & Danceudiscovermusic.com

Americana: How Country And Roots Music Found A “Brand New Dance”

When the term “Americana” was included in the prestigious Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2011, Americana Music Association executive director Jed Hilly joked that they would be selling T-shirts emblazoned with the word, along with the tag line “Look it up!” “It’s still a little off the radar,” added Hilly, “because we’re not super commercial.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Flashback: Brad Paisley Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut in 1999

Brad Paisley has been a staple in country music since the release of his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999. With 12 studio albums and more than 20 radio hits, Paisley has seen an incredibly successful career and has helped influence the sound and direction of modern country music. Paisley has also represented country music on many occasions, including serving as co-host of the CMA Awards alongside Carrie Underwood for 11 years. With all he's accomplished, it's hard to remember Paisley as a brand new artist, but all superstars have to start somewhere, and for Paisley, that somewhere was the Grand Ole Opry stage. In May 1999, a young and somewhat unknown Paisley stepped onto that hallowed stage for the first time.
Celebrities995qyk.com

Garth Brooks Is Happy To ‘Fly The Country Music Flag’

Garth Brooks is looking forward to being one of five honorees, joining actress-choreographer Debbie Allen, folk singer Joan Baez, violinist Midori, and beloved acting legend Dick Van Dyke at The Kennedy Centers Honors taking place on June 6th. Garth said, “The fact that I get to represent country music –...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

The 10 Best Don Williams Songs, Ranked

While a lot of classic male country singers' voices are judged positively for their similarity to Jimmie Rodgers, Ernest Tubb, or fellow "Amanda" singer Waylon Jennings, the late Don Williams simply sounds like Don Williams. The stocky Texas native, known for years as the Gentle Giant, added to the list of definitive vocalists with his smooth bass-baritone delivery.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

The Soapbox: Country Music is Dead? We Didn't Know It Was Sick!

Alan Jackson recently fanned the flames for those convinced that "real country music" is dead while promoting new album Where Have You Gone. "It's like the 1980s again," Jackson said. "I'm 62 years old; I'm not some 30-year-old stud. It's not the same, but somebody has to bring it back, because it's not just people in their 50s, it's people in their 20s, too. All the kids and young people around my house? The older they've got, the more hardcore and traditional what they've leaned into has become. It's not old-school, it's the real school. And I'm kinda pissed off ... about what's happened to the format, or whatever they wanna call it."
MusicPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Keith Whitley’s Short Career and Early Death Changed Country Music

The Associated Press’ wire story for Keith Whitley's May 9, 1989, death includes a telling quote about his creative process. “The whole deal with my music has been the emotional quality,” Whitley said in 1988. “Songs I do have to strike an emotional chord the first time I sing them. It’s not so uncommon for me to get so wrapped up in a song that I cry several times when I sing them. That’s the difference between my music and some of the other folks.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Dewayne Blackwell, Co-Writer of Garth Brooks' 'Friends In Low Places,' Dies at 84

Dewayne Blackwell, co-writer of Garth Brooks megahit "Friends in Low Places," passed away on Sunday (May 23) at age 84. Blackwell was born in 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas. His family moved to California, where Dewayne and his brother Ron (writer of Sham the Sham & The Pharaoh's oldies radio staple "Lil' Red Riding Hood") followed their fiddle-playing father's lead and started performing in bars as teenagers.
EntertainmentPosted by
Q106.5

Top 10 Country Cheating Songs

In country music, there are love songs, heartbreak songs, fight songs, uplifting songs ... and cheating songs. The latter are a sort of specialty in the genre, with some of its most iconic tunes focusing on the subject of cheating: being cheated on, doing the cheating, reasons for cheating. Country...
RelationshipsCMT

Trisha Yearwood Dishes on What Surprised Her Most About Husband Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for 15 years and been friends long before then, as both of them got their starts in the Nashville music industry as demo singers–singers paid to quickly record vocals for rough, first-draft versions of songwriters’ compositions, which are then pitched to recording artists who might choose to record their own version of those songs for their albums.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

WATCH: 8 Times Country Music Embraced the Eagles

On May 27, 1994, the Eagles reunited for the Hell Freezes Over Tour -- the band's first gigs together since an acrimonious 1980 breakup. But without an invitation from a country star, the trek may never have happened. Travis Tritt, in fact, was instrumental in bringing the Eagles back together....