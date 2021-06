This upcoming Saturday, June 12th, 2021, we will have a Special Raid Weekend, as announced by Niantic on their official blog. The event will start on June 12th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. During this event, we will be able to earn x2 the Candy for catching Pokemon, and there will be more Raids than usual. Besides this, all Trainers level 40 and above will have x3 chance of obtaining Candy XL from catching Pokemon.