Sony Rejected Cross-play in Borderlands 3 on PS4 and PS5

The next update for Borderlands 3 will add cross-play support for users of all platforms except PS4 and PS5. The decision was made by Sony. Gearbox Software, the developers of Borderlands 3, decided to answer fan expectations and introduce the cross-play feature to the game so that users of all platforms can participate in the fun together. Unfortunately, Sony has decided that the owners of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will not be given this opportunity.