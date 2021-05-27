Let's Watch May's State of Play

Today at 2pm PT, 5pm ET another broadcast from the State of Play series will take place. During the show we will see the first gameplay from Horizon: Forbidden West. Today, at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, another episode of State of Play, a series focusing on the titles coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, will be streamed. During the broadcast, lasting about 20 minutes, we will see, among others, 14 minutes of gameplay from Horizon: Forbidden West. This is the first time that we will have a glimpse of how the gameplay looks in the sequel to the 2017 hit. The stream will be available on YouTube and Twitch.