Let's Watch May's State of Play
Today at 2pm PT, 5pm ET another broadcast from the State of Play series will take place. During the show we will see the first gameplay from Horizon: Forbidden West. During the broadcast, lasting about 20 minutes, we will see, among others, 14 minutes of gameplay from Horizon: Forbidden West. This is the first time that we will have a glimpse of how the gameplay looks in the sequel to the 2017 hit. The stream will be available on YouTube and Twitch.