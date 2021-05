Filmed in a mysterious bunker in Istria, Croatia, the video for “Demons” begins with an ominous door in the middle of a forest. As the strings on the track continue to build in a hauntingly beautiful way, Hauser enters the frame, and takes viewers on a journey into the unknown. Luka and HAUSER see themselves on their cellos as they burst through each verse, the chorus, and the bridge. The combination of the visuals and the track is a cinematic, suspenseful, and soul-stirring experience.