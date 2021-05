Manchester rapper Sweets goes for an experimental and nonconforming sound on his new release titled "I'm Not Coming Home." The hip-hop record is gritty and dark with its sizzling synths, crunchy rousing drums, and weird sound design that sounds like the score for a sci-fi horror flick. Sweets however find home within the production and come with all guns blazing as he delivers fiery bar with focused anger. As a rising act finding his way around the system, Sweets leaves nothing to chance and lets us know that he is going for gold and nothing is going to stop him.