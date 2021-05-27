Cancel
Let's Watch Techland's Dying Light 2 Presentation

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Twitch stream, Techland will reveal more information about its latest game - Dying Light 2. The presentation will take place at noon PT / 3 PM ET. Today, at noon PT / 3 PM ET, Techland's Twitch channel will host a presentation of the highly anticipated Dying Light 2. We don't know any details about the show itself, but it's possible that the developers will reveal when their game will hit store shelves. Recall that earlier today, as a result of a marketing blunder we learned the probable release date of Techland's latest work. Today's presentation will confirm or deny this information. Moreover, we can expect to see more gameplay footage.

