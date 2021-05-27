Let's Watch Techland's Dying Light 2 Presentation

Upgrade your experience with Smart Delivery. Buy the game once to both play it on Xbox One and get its optimized version for Xbox Series X | S Pre-order now to get the exclusive items: - "Reload" outfit - "Reload" weapon skin - "Reload" paraglider skin The Ultimate Edition contains: - Deluxe Edition - 2h Night XP Boost - Wallpapers ready to print - Digital comic - Crafting items - Expansion pass with 2 extra stories that will be available in the months after the release Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget—stay human. VAST OPEN WORLD Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations. CREATIVE & BRUTAL COMBAT Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends. DAY AND NIGHT CYCLE Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore. CHOICES & CONSEQUENCES Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience. 2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.