Indie developer Sonoshee revealed that their upcoming game, Critters For Sale, is set to be released on Steam later this week. This is a bit of a mind trip of a game as you are essentially experiencing death in a choose-your-own-adventure kind of way. The game is comprised of five short stories called Snake, Goat, Monkey, Dragon, and Spider. Each one will take you on a new path involving different eras and locations, touching on themes like time travel, black magic, and immortality. Every adventure is different, and to keep things spoiler-free, there is a lot of freaking stuff happening in every story. The game will officially drop on June 3rd, but before that, you can check out more info on the game below.