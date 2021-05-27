Cancel
Video Games

Rumor: Nintendo Switch Pro Announcement Before E3 2021

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo may finally reveal a refreshed version of its latest console. According to Bloomberg agency's sources, the new Switch model will hit the market later this year. Nintendo Switch Pro is a name that appeared in leaks for many, many months, but we still do not know when and in what form the refreshed version of Nintendo's console will be released. However, it looks like we're about to find out more about this model. Bloomberg Agency claims that the more powerful variant of the Switch will be revealed even before Nintendo's presentaton at E3 2021. This is to enable the company's partners to show off all their games during the Big N's show.

www.gamepressure.com
Shuntaro Furukawa
