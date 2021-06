Memorial Day reminds me of those past and present who kept their oath of office. Besides the armed forces, I consider those we elect: governor, attorney general, senators, representatives, sheriff, commissioners, etc., who also take an oath of office and state, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Idaho” (Idaho Code 59-401). For us, as Idahoans, unborn or 115 years old, this affirms that these duly elected officials will continue to declare independence from ‘kings’ by preserving three distinct branches of government and by defending the inherent liberties of individuals, including: freedom of assembly, freedom of worship, protection of our private property, due process, freedom to defend our person and property, freedom of press and speech, etc.