Eight new Manitoba deaths from COVID-19, Flin Flon district hits 31 active cases, new health orders
New, slightly revised health orders were announced on what has - so far - been the deadliest day of Manitoba's third wave. Eight more deaths from COVID-19, ranging from a woman in her 30s from Prairie Mountain Health to a man in his 80s from Southern Health-Sante Sud, were reported, including five deaths directly from variants of concern. No new deaths were reported in the Northern Health Region (NHR).www.thereminder.ca