With Memorial Day weekend upon us, it’s time to close down the Throwback Machine’s inaugural Summertime Movie Spectacular with one more flick for the long weekend. But what kind of movie have I left out? Well, if there was a genre of film there was a lot of in the ‘80s, it was the often lurid crime-drama-romance, almost all with stylish fonts for the posters that consisted of at least one word in big block letters and another word scrawled in sloppy red cursive like it was languidly written across the screen by a mysterious dame with long gams and a lot of deadly secrets.