Toller Cranston's brothers must pay sister $325,000 in legal costs over estate battle

The stock price of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) increased by 20% yesterday. Investors responded positively to Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) announcing recently that the Superior Court of the State of Delaware issued a verdict in favor of Smart Sand in its lawsuit against U.S. Well Services, LLC, a subsidiary of U.S. Well Services, Inc., following a trial that took place in December 2020. And in the case, Smart Sand alleged, along with certain other related claims, that U.S. Well breached a multi-year contract under which Smart Sand supplied frac sand to U.S. Well, and claimed total damages of about $54 million. And U.S. Well denied that it breached the contract and asserted counterclaims for the misuse of U.S. Well's confidential information. U.S. Well had abandoned its counterclaims after the trial.