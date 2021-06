While the ‘free to play’ gaming platform has provided many publishers and developers with a hell of a lot of money (thanks to microtransactions and loot boxes), that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t come without its problems. Chief among them is undoubtedly cheaters. – You see, the problem with a ‘free’ game is that to access it, usually, you’re only required to register an account. If you cheat and get caught or banned, all you need to do to carry on is to simply make a new account and start with your exploits again.