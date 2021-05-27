GOP offers inadequate infrastructure plan that lets the rich off free

WASHINGTON — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that drastically slashes what President Biden has proposed and sets things up so that the wealthy, unlike the rest of the country, will pay nothing toward fixing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. In fact, in what is perhaps the most unacceptable part of their “counter-offer” to Biden’s plan, which the president has already cut from two-plus to 1.7 trillion dollars, the Republicans want to pay for their plan by talking away money intended for coronavirus aid.