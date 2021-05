Led by an Amazing Relay Team, Leps Running for Historic Feats At This Week’s State Track Meet. The La Grange boys have not won a relay state title in track in 99 years. That could change Thursday when a special foursome of Leopards take the track in Austin. And they have not one, but two, chances to make school history. The La Grange boys haven’t brought home relay gold since the La Grange mile relay team did so back in 1922. Only once have the Lady Leps done so, the 1980 4x100 relay. …