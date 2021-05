When news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting a divorce after six years of marriage, their fans and followers were almost certain that the lead-up to the breakup would play out as a key storyline on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — after all, when has the reality family ever not displayed their personal business for the world to see? However, more than halfway through the season, we’re just now getting our first sighting of the spouses together, and Kanye’s cameo actually has nothing to do with his relationship drama.