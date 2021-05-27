Wingstop | 05/27/21

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Gleason Library. What better way to celebrate it than by sharing books with neighbors and friends?. The Friends of the Gleason Library were privileged to participate in the Carlisle Cheer Swap Meet on Saturday, May 15. Thanks first to the Cheer Project for allowing and supporting that participation. Thanks to all the members of the Friends Board and families for volunteering (several of whom postponed trips to do so.) Special thanks to the Smiths—Dana, Angela, and Brendan for their hard work, to Sarah Hart for the use of her truck to transport books, and to the Saylor family for the use of their trailer and storage for all the books until they could be picked up by More than Words on Monday. To all of the other volunteers, thank you all so much! A big thanks to all the donors, shoppers, and contributors—without selling a single book we raised almost $200 to support library programs, events, and museum passes.