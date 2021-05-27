Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

hawaiipublicradio.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans has unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Economy#Gop#The White House#Democrats#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
White House, TNPosted by
Axios

White House, bipartisan group agree on infrastructure framework

The White House and a bipartisan group of senators struck a tentative deal on Wednesday for the framework of a roughly $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, Senate aides familiar with the negotiations told Axios. What's next: The Senate group will brief President Biden at the White House on Thursday, though some...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators reach agreement on infrastructure framework

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Wednesday it had reached agreement on a framework for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan that it planned to present to the White House on Thursday. A Democratic negotiator, Joe Manchin, said White House officials had signed...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Senate Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill

Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats' signature voting rights bill on Tuesday, denying it the 60 votes needed to advance the bill and start debate. Why it matters: It's an expected-but-significant blow to Democrats' hopes of passing a sweeping federal elections overhaul to combat a wave of new voting restrictions in Republican-led states.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats’ bid to rewrite US voting laws is blocked by GOP in Senate

An effort by congressional Democrats to rewrite U.S. election and voting laws stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition. The bill, known as the For the People Act, represented a breathtaking federal infringement on states’ authority to conduct their own elections without fraud — and one meant to ultimately benefit Democrats, Republicans have argued.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered debate on voting rights legislation Tuesday, putting Democrats in a predicament about how to advance their high-priority bill. The vote to advance an amended version of the "For The People Act" split along party lines 50-50, short of the 60 needed. All Democrats voted to begin debate and Republicans unanimously voting to block the bill.