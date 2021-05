HP today announced new gaming laptops from its OMEN lineup and a new Victus by HP brand. The company says that the Victus by HP brand is a “next-generation mainstream-level gaming PC portfolio”. The first offering comes in the way of a 16-inch gaming laptop. On the OMEN side of announcements, there are two new devices – the OMEN 16 and OMEN 17, with the latter being the top-of-the-line offering.