Celtic manager Fran Alonso excited by prospect of packed-out Paradise for SWPL fixture

Manchester United’s final home game of the season will see fans return to Old Trafford for the visit of Fulham.The game will see 10,000 supporters in Old Trafford and they are sure to make a big noise as they finally get a taste of live football again.If they can cheer United on to victory then it will be enough to clinch second in the table.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs FulhamUnited’s players will have one eye on the Europa League final next week, while Fulham will be auditioning for places in Scott Parker’s team next term in the...