newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Celtic manager Fran Alonso excited by prospect of packed-out Paradise for SWPL fixture

By Euan Davidson
67hailhail.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt went largely unnoticed yesterday, but Celtic offered something brand new with the season ticket for 21-22. Although the offering has been met with a fair deal of opprobrium, and it’s up to you whether that’s fair, the club offering a free Celtic FC Women match at Paradise is a big deal. It’s part of a number of “benefits” offered to those who are willing to part with their cash for 21-22 [Celtic FC].

www.67hailhail.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clark
Person
Henrik Larsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Fc#Celtic Park#Rangers#Rugby League#The League#Little League#Parkhead#Ghirls#Scotsman#Covid#Hoops#Celtic Fc Women#Swpl Fixture#Packed Out Paradise#Matches#Time#Love#Kids#Huddle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic keep up Champions League pressure with class SWPL win

Celtic FC Women are keeping the pressure on at the top of the SWPL 1 table after a 3-0 victory away to Hearts this afternoon. Fran Alonso’s side move into second place on 38 points, two ahead of rivals Rangers. It comes after a battling draw against league leaders Glasgow...
SoccerYardbarker

Torino Manager Nicola Previews the Upcoming Serie A Fixture Against Lazio

After a months-long delay due to a coronavirus-related issue, Lazio and Torino will finally have their scheduled return Serie A fixture, which will take place tomorrow from the Stadio Olimpico. Torino still has not cleared itself from possibly being relegated this season as it stands a mere three points above...
SoccerYardbarker

Ronaldo Signals Out Mbappe as One of the More Exciting Players to Watch Today

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Kylian Mbappe as one of the top players to watch in the sport today. Mbappe has gained more recognition as one of the top goal-scorers in world football thanks to his recent strong performances in all competitions. From the key goals against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League to superb outings in the Coupe de France tournament, Mbappe has been putting together some promising performances for PSG as of late.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leicester manager Rodgers claims Tuesday fixture benefits Chelsea

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Chelsea are favourites for their Premier League clash on Tuesday. The Foxes toppled Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday thanks to Youri Tieleman's thumping long-range strike. But Rodgers insists Chelsea's squad depth makes them favourites ahead of the league clash. "There's no...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Stiliyan Petrov is excited by the new era dawning at Celtic

Former Celtic player Stiliyan Petrov is excited by the prospect of the club improving and kicking on with recruitment this summer. Understandably there is a fair amount of anxiety surrounding the scale of the rebuild needed at Celtic and the short timeframe in which to do it. There’s still no...
Tennis67hailhail.com

Potential Celtic manager Eddie Howe receives Alex Ferguson endorsement

If you’re a football manager, it surely can’t get much better than receiving praise from Alex Ferguson. So, when Gary Neville asked his former Manchester United boss about top young coaches, Eddie Howe will have been delighted. In an interview with Sport Bible, Fergie was asked about all manner of topics, from his favourite strikers, to his most under-rated signings.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United vs Fulham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United’s final home game of the season will see fans return to Old Trafford for the visit of Fulham.The game will see 10,000 supporters in Old Trafford and they are sure to make a big noise as they finally get a taste of live football again.If they can cheer United on to victory then it will be enough to clinch second in the table.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs FulhamUnited’s players will have one eye on the Europa League final next week, while Fulham will be auditioning for places in Scott Parker’s team next term in the...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic handle Spartans with ease as SWPL title-race heads to wire

There was a lot of pressure on Celtic tonight. Fran Alonso’s side, admittedly, have taken care of Spartans before [SWPL]. In a 5-1 battering away from home, goals from Sarah Ewens, Sarah Teegarden, Anna Filbey and two from Chloe Craig made the difference. But these are different circumstances; after a series of fantastic wins, the title race is by no means out of bounds.
RetailPosted by
newschain

New Celtic manager to be appointed ‘shortly’

Celtic have told fans they intend to appoint their new manager “shortly” as they announced a £50 gift voucher for supporters who renew their season tickets. The Hoops have yet to name the successor to Neil Lennon, who resigned in February, although former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe remains the front runner.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture play out today

Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today as the season comes to an end.The match could have a major impact on the Champions League and Europa League races, with Leicester aiming for a top-four finish and Spurs seeking a place in the top six.Leicester were FA Cup final winners against Chelsea two weeks ago but were beaten by the west London club in their next – and most recent – fixture. Spurs, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat by visitors Aston Villa last time out. As such, Leicester are fifth in the standings, behind fourth-placed Liverpool on goal...
Premier League67hailhail.com

SPFL boss details chats with former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

He may be away from the Scottish game, but former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers still takes an interest. With an FA Cup winner’s medal on his mantlepiece [BBC], as well as two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups from his time at Celtic, Rodgers is a known winner. Ultimately, the way he left Celtic will always rankle with supporters, but his time at the club clearly made an impact around the league.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

West Brom vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

West Brom welcome Liverpool to the Hawthorns in the Premier League on Sunday.The Baggies are officially relegated after losing 3-1 at Arsenal last week.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams, build-up and live action as West Brom host LiverpoolMeanwhile, Liverpool kept their slim hopes of Champions League football alive as they won 4-2 at Old Trafford.Goals from Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah moved the Reds to within four points of Chelsea – with a game in hand on their rivals.Here’s everything you need to know about the match:When is it?The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at the Hawthorns.How can I watch...
Soccer67hailhail.com

How to watch Hibs v Celtic in the SWPL on Wednesday night

After the fantastic win for Fran Alonso’s Celtic team at the weekend, consistency is all we ask. Celtic FC Women overcame Rangers on Sunday, leapfrogging our rivals into 2nd place and contention for a Champions League spot. It’d be the first time a Celtic Women’s team got into Europe’s premier club competition. Of course, beating our fiercest rivals to do it makes it all the sweeter.