Celtic manager Fran Alonso excited by prospect of packed-out Paradise for SWPL fixture
It went largely unnoticed yesterday, but Celtic offered something brand new with the season ticket for 21-22. Although the offering has been met with a fair deal of opprobrium, and it’s up to you whether that’s fair, the club offering a free Celtic FC Women match at Paradise is a big deal. It’s part of a number of “benefits” offered to those who are willing to part with their cash for 21-22 [Celtic FC].www.67hailhail.com