Diddy Tries To Get Ex Jennifer Lopez's Attention By Posting Throwback Photo Of Them Holding Hands, Despite Relationship With Ben Affleck

One voice we didn't expect to join the conversation around Jennifer Lopez/Alex Rodriguez/Ben Affleck is that of the Boston Red Sox, but now that they have, it does kinda make sense. The team (or, well, their social media person) hilariously weighed in on Lopez's dating life (sort of) in a TikTok, but don't worry: They weren't mean or slut shame-y. They just gave Jenny From the Block a sweet and cheeky shout-out.