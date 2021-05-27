Diddy Tries To Get Ex Jennifer Lopez's Attention By Posting Throwback Photo Of Them Holding Hands, Despite Relationship With Ben Affleck

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSean "Diddy" Combs has entered the chat. On Thursday, the 51-year-old rapper-turned-mogul took to Instagram to celebrate the weekly, social media-invented holiday – Throwback Thursday – by reminiscing on his two-and-a-half-year relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 51. Article continues below advertisement. "#tbt," he captioned the paparazzi-snapped photo, which shows the then-couple...

radaronline.com
TV Showsfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ fans stunned by ‘Bennifer’ clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck’s reunion

“Jeopardy!” fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The popular game show’s first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as “Bennifer.” Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple’s meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Alex Rodriguez 'not thrilled' about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. The baseball player and the 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently confirmed they had split and Alex is reportedly not pleased to see Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
Musiczapgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.”. Jennifer’s last single was 2020’s ‘In The Morning’. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

The Boston Red Sox, Ben Affleck's Favorite Team, Just Posted a Tribute to Jennifer Lopez

One voice we didn't expect to join the conversation around Jennifer Lopez/Alex Rodriguez/Ben Affleck is that of the Boston Red Sox, but now that they have, it does kinda make sense. The team (or, well, their social media person) hilariously weighed in on Lopez's dating life (sort of) in a TikTok, but don't worry: They weren't mean or slut shame-y. They just gave Jenny From the Block a sweet and cheeky shout-out.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Jennifer Lopez Gets a Special Message From Ben Affleck's Boston Red Sox

The decades-long New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox feud continues thanks to the possible return of Bennifer!. After calling off her engagement to former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has been spending time with her ex-fiance and diehard Sox fan, Ben Affleck. On their TikTok account, the Boston...
CelebritiesJezebel

There's a Non-Zero Chance a J.Lo Breakup Anthem Is on the Way

Could it be? New breakup music from Jennifer Lopez???. Fresh off her split from A-Rod and amid juicy rumors about a rekindled romance with ex Ben Affleck, J.Lo posted a photo of herself in a recording studio to Instagram on Saturday, promising forthcoming “sexy summer fun.”. Is it an album?...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'remain in touch'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "have kept in touch every day" since they recently reconnected with each other. The 51-year-old pop star and Ben, 48 - who dated between 2002 and 2004 - reconnected during Jennifer's recent visit to Los Angeles and even enjoyed a days-long trip to Montana together earlier this month, and they've remained in touch with each other since then.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Has Jennifer Lopez Always Wanted To Get Back With Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together in Miami, where Lopez has been working. The pair were seen leaving a private home. The previously engaged couple have been spotted several times in recent weeks, including during a romantic getaway in Montana. While they are “taking it slowly,” an insider...
Violent Crimesfoxbangor.com

Diddy Posts Throwback Pic with J Lo Amid Her Reunion with Ben Affleck

Diddy’s at it again, seemingly shooting his shot with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, while she’s with another dude — or maybe he’s just trolling both of them. The hip-hop mogul just posted a #tbt of him holding hands with J Lo back when they were dating. We don’t know the exact date, but they dated from 1999-2001.
MLBmyv949.com

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted In Miami Together! (Photos)

Roommates, J.Lo and Ben Affleck are giving us 2002 vibes all over again as ‘Bennifer’ has officially made a comeback almost 2 decades later! Though there’s been a lot of speculation about their rumored romance, sources have confirmed that the pair are enjoying their time together as a couple. Ben...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez works out in Miami in activewear from Australian label Stax with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a lilac workout set from an Australian activewear label on Thursday as she continued her romantic tour of Miami with ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. The newly loved-up star, 51, who recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor nearly 17 years after their failed engagement, was wearing Stax, an affordable gym brand founded by Perth couple, Matilda Murray and Don Robertson.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Jennifer Lopez 'smitten' with Ben Affleck: 'You can tell she's really happy'

Jennifer Lopez is “smitten” with Ben Affleck. The ‘Hustlers’ star recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor – whom she previously dated almost two decades ago – after splitting from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. And sources have now said Jennifer couldn’t be happier in her new...