Diddy Tries To Get Ex Jennifer Lopez's Attention By Posting Throwback Photo Of Them Holding Hands, Despite Relationship With Ben Affleck
Sean "Diddy" Combs has entered the chat. On Thursday, the 51-year-old rapper-turned-mogul took to Instagram to celebrate the weekly, social media-invented holiday – Throwback Thursday – by reminiscing on his two-and-a-half-year relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 51. Article continues below advertisement. "#tbt," he captioned the paparazzi-snapped photo, which shows the then-couple...radaronline.com