Satyricon Team With Munch Museum for "Unique" Black Metal and Fine Art Collab

For the art-starved, the summer 2021 exhibitions will be a balm, especially in London. As long as you can get in. While all the major museums have opened their doors, the Royal Academy’s David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020 is sold out. Yayoi Kusama ‘s astonishing mirror rooms that reach into infinity is impossible to get into until October. You’ll have to wait until August to gain entry to the V&A’s Epic Iran show, although having been to a preview, it’s worth the wait; 5000 years of Persian culture, from a 1200-800 BCE golden bowl to contemporary post-revolution protest art, and all with the bonus of seeing it in beautiful socially-distanced peace.