Britney Spears Musical Heads To Washington D.C. For Pre-Broadway Run

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Broadway-aimed Britney Spears-inspired musical Once Upon A One More Time will debut this fall in Washington, D.C. rather than the previously announced Chicago, producers announced today. The Chicago engagement had been scheduled for last year but was canceled due to the Covid shutdown. Once Upon A One More Time,...

Performing ArtsWashington Post

Britney Spears and . . . Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway.

Counting on the results being “Lucky” rather than “Toxic,” Broadway producers and the Shakespeare Theatre Company have joined forces for the world premiere this fall of an unlikely show: “Once Upon a One More Time,” a fractured fairy-tale musical built around the songbook of Britney Spears. Yes, Washington’s leading, Tony-winning...
CelebritiesKTVB

Pink Wishes She Had 'Reached Out More' to Britney Spears

Pink wishes she had been there for Britney Spears back in the day. The 41-year-old singer was on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and was asked by a fan about the recent New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on Spears' conservatorship. "I love Britney....
Theater & DancePosted by
DCist

Shakespeare Theatre Company Announces New Season With Britney Spears-Powered Musical

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ is a new-age fairytale, fueled by Spears’ pop anthems. Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced its 2021-2022 season, welcoming audiences back to its live performances for the first time in more than a year. The theater is kicking off the season in late November with Once Upon A One More Time, its first Broadway-bound musical, a production featuring the discography of pop icon Britney Spears.
Theater & Danceheymix.com

Britney Spears-soundtracked musical about fairytale princess, Once Upon A One More Time, set to hit the stage

The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring the music of Britney Spears, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.” The musical, directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere. Once Upon A One More Time centers around the tale of a women’s book club made up of classic Disney princesses such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and more who all experience a feminist awakening after a fairy godmother shows up with a couple copies of Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique.
Entertainmenttheatermania

Britney Spears Fairytale Musical Sets New Timeline for World Premiere

Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, will present the world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears, November 29, 2021-January 2, 2022. The musical was originally scheduled to be presented in Chicago, though that production was canceled due to the pandemic.
EntertainmentInside the Magic

Britney Spears Music Set to Underscore a Disney Princess Musical

When people think of a Disney princess, they often do not think of pop sensation Britney Spears. Although Spears may have had the Disney princess look to her, her music style did not match the more musical-esque style that most Disney films are comprised of. That being said, Spears did...
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Britney Spears honors Princess Diana: “She wanted to be the heart of the people”

Britney Spears honored the late Princess Diana in an emotional tribute on Thursday. The Grammy-winner explained what it is about Diana’s legacy that moved her. “She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people,” Spears, 39, penned on Instagram while sharing a photo of the late Princess of Wales attending a 1983 visit to Aukland. The singer also included and a snap of Diana’s thousands of mourners attending funeral services on September 6, 1997.
EntertainmentVulture

Perfectly Named Britney Spears Musical Will Have Its World Premiere in D.C.

We always wanted to use this picture for something. An absolute pop icon posing with Britney Spears. Photo: NY Daily News via Getty Images. Once upon a time, in a faraway land called pre-pandemic America, we reported that a Britney Spears jukebox musical called Once Upon a One More Time was preparing for a limited Chicago run before opening on Broadway. Then the pandemic happened, and plans for the musical were dashed, until now. On Thursday, the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., announced that they will be staging the world premiere of the musical, beginning this November. Yes, a show where fairytale princesses learn “there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss” after “a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps,” and their emancipation is sung to the tune of Spears hits like “Lucky,” and “Stronger,” will be performed by a Shakespearean troupe in the nation’s capital. The announcement still describes the show, directed and choreographed by husband-and-wife team Keone and Mari Madrid, as “Broadway-bound,” so New Yorkers can start looking forward to … I’m just spitballing, here … Cinderella singing “Toxic” but now it’s about masculinity in the workplace. Still wouldn’t be as cringe as how Moulin Rouge! used it.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Does Britney Spears Have Dementia? The Bombshell Claim Behind a New Documentary

Last week, Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram, accompanied by an uncharacteristically long, emoji-filled caption. While the post covered an eclectic array of topics—her love of travel, her desire to install a koi pond in her backyard, her pride in her garden—it was her blunt reaction to the recent spate of documentaries about her life and controversial conservatorship that made headlines.
CelebritiesPopculture

Paris Hilton Reveals She's Still in Touch With Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is still sending love to Britney Spears after all their years together in the spotlight. The socialite opened up about her relationship with the pop star to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, revealing that the two have stayed in contact even recently amid Spears' conservatorship battle.
MusicNew York Post

Britney Spears break-up letter, Prince guitar head ‘Music Icons’ auction

This auction doesn’t miss a beat. Handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, a playful self-portrait by Kurt Cobain, a Prince guitar and a “break-up” letter from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among 1,300 lots of personal property, musical instruments and memorabilia going under the hammer next month in Beverly Hills.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Stop everything: Britney Spears has rose gold hair now

Though Britney Spears has spent the past couple of years sporting her signature platinum look, change is afoot - she just debuted a new look on Instagram and looks *stunning*. ICYMI Britney's been expressing herself through the medium of IG posts a lot lately, from no makeup selfies to chatting fans through her vaccine experience.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

The Britney Spears Looks From The Noughties That Are Due For A Comeback

Instagram might be something of a modern evil, but it does occasionally deliver some gold. And today's reason to repeatedly ignore your time limit comes courtesy of Britney Spears. The singer has posted a fashion flashback to some of her most memorable looks from the early Noughties. 'Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media!!!!' she posted yesterday, 'Should I bring these outfits back?'