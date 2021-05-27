Yes, the National Park Service is following CDC guidance for the 2021 season

Masks should be worn or not? Everyone is asking this question because the CDC guidelines are quite confusing. Illinois -- You might have heard that the CDC has revised its mask guidelines. They now say that only unvaccinated people should cover their faces. Those who have been vaccinated can travel, ride on public transportation, and do other things without any mask. This means vaccinated individuals will now be allowed to freely move in grocery stores, religious centers, restaurants, shopping centers, detention centers, and medical centers. However, there is no way to verify if a person has been vaccinated or not. This has caused abuzz among Illinois businessmen. Some residents are also confused about whether they should wear masks or not after getting vaccinated. They also want clear information on how to identify if people around them have been vaccinated or not.