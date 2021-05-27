newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Swiss bank Julius Baer fined $80m for involvement with illegal FIFA, CONMEBOL payments

By Associated Press
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss bank Julius Baer have agreed to pay nearly $80 million in fines and penalties for its role in illegal payments involving FIFA and the South American governing body CONMEBOL. The bank will pay a $43.32 million fine plus $36,368,400 in restitution -- matching the total of the illegal payments...

www.espn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conmebol#U S Prosecutors#Bank#Federal District Court#Conmebol#South American#Fifa Officials#Illegal Payments#Swiss Governments#Payment#Zurich#Restitution#Brooklyn Federal Court#Plea#Sentencing#Unlawful Activity#Managing Directors#Guilty Pleas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAfinews.com

Julius Baer Admits Laundering FIFA Bribes

The terms of the Swiss wealth manager's $80 million settlement for laundering bribe money for soccer officials include a painful admission and harsh words from U.S. prosecutors. U.S. prosecutors finalized a deferred prosecution agreement with Julius Baer over laundering FIFA bribe money, the Justice Department said in a statement on...
Fraud Crimescryptopotato.com

SEC Charges Five Promoters of BitConnect Crypto Ponzi Scheme

The U.S. SEC has charged five U.S.-based individuals for promoting the illegal offerings of popular crypto scam, BitConnect. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against five individuals in connection with BitConnect for promoting and selling unregistered securities. BitConnect is a notorious cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme...
FIFAprudentpressagency.com

FIFA bribery scandal: Julius Baer pays a $ 1 million fine in the US

DrSwiss bank Julius Baer must pay a fine of 79 million US dollars (65 million euros) for his involvement in a corruption scandal related to FIFA in the United States of America. The US Justice Department said the bank had admitted participating in money laundering for soccer officials bribes amounting to $ 36 million. And the money laundering triggered the “international soccer” bribery scandal, with marketing companies paying officials for broadcasting rights, she said.
FIFAPosted by
AFP

US hands Swiss bank red card in FIFA bribe scandal

Swiss Bank Julius Baer admitted it participated in money laundering of $36 million in bribes in the "FIFAgate" scandal over television broadcast rights, US officials announced on Thursday. The bank admitted in federal court that it conspired to launder the funds through the United States to officials with FIFA and soccer federations in the Americas. "Their behavior has earned them the equivalent of a red card, and the money the bank now owes the US government is more than double what it admits to laundering," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr said in a statement. It was the latest twist in the scandal which shook up the international footballing body, forcing long-time chief Sepp Blatter to step down in 2015.
FIFALaw.com

Swiss Bank Agrees to Pay $80 Million for Involvement in FIFA Money Laundering Scheme

In an international soccer corruption case, a Swiss bank will pay nearly $80 million in penalties after conspiring to launder money in collaboration with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner...
FIFAjustice.gov

Bank Julius Baer Agrees to Pay More than $79 Million for Laundering Money in FIFA Scandal

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. (BJB or the Bank), a Swiss bank with international operations, has admitted today in federal court in Brooklyn that it conspired to launder over $36 million in bribes through the United States to soccer officials with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, in furtherance of a scheme in which sports marketing companies bribed soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights to soccer matches. The proceeding was held before U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen.
FIFAglobalinvestigationsreview.com

Julius Baer agrees DPA with DOJ after costly AML compliance failures

Swiss bank Julius Baer has entered into a $79 million settlement with the US Department of Justice over its role in laundering bribes tied to the Fifa corruption scandal. Global Investigations Review (GIR) is the hub for global coverage of corporate investigations and their aftermath. Keep up to date with significant developments in the corporate investigations world.
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Associated Press

Mensa Successively Obtained Swiss Banking License and Asset Management License

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Mensa focuses on decentralized financial protocols, building a frictionless lending platform of Ethereum and other ERC20 tokens. At the same time, Mensa actively participated in compliance finance construction, successively obtaining Swiss Banking License and Asset Management License. The acquisition of these two licenses can increase the number of regulated services and products Mensa can provide, and allow Mensa to conduct digital currency transactions, digital currency libraries and digital wallet services in Switzerland; allow Mensa to provide payment transaction related services and offer transactions in the name of customers themselves or transactions in the form of currency, money market instruments, foreign exchange, precious metals, commodities, securities (stocks, stocks, value rights) and their derivatives. In the near future, Mensa will make it possible for a certain range of fiat currency customers to be its users.
EconomyBloomberg

‘Superman’ Forced to Surrender Crypto in ATM Laundering Bust

The U.S. has seized about $1.25 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrency from a California man as part of his sentencing to two years in prison for illegally exchanging as much as $25 million in person and through Bitcoin ATM kiosks -- some of it for criminals. Prosecutors also...
Fraud Crimesfinancefeeds.com

CFTC charges LJM with commodity pool fraud in connection to risk profile

In January 2018, LJM had over $1 billion in assets under management, but a month later it lost over 80% when the CBOE’s VIX spiked over 20 points and, shortly thereafter, LJM closed its business. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has charged Chicago commodity pool operators (CPOs) LJM, their Chairman...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

U.S. SEC charges five individuals involved in BitConnect lending program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it has charged five individuals for promoting a global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors. BitConnect allegedly organized a global network of promoters through referral commissions and used the network to sell...
U.S. PoliticsCoinTelegraph

US sanctions agency OFAC to rely more heavily on Chainalysis

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control has requested another subscription to Chainalysis analytics software in order to step up its blockchain transaction surveillance efforts. In a public notice sent out on May 26, the agency confirmed its intention to subscribe to Chainalysis’s Rumker Training and Support Packages for what...
Economythepaypers.com

UK-based HMRC extends Open Banking to payroll payments

The UK’s tax department has gone live with a further step in embedding Open Banking into its operations, according to Global Government Fintech. After HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) introduced a ‘Pay by bank account’ option for people making online self-assessment tax returns, it has launched a similarly Open Banking-enabled option for PAYE (Pay-As-You-Earn) payments – tax paid direct from workers’ salaries. The department will further extend the Open Banking-enabled payment option to corporation tax and value-added tax (VAT). The overall aim is to make payments to government simpler and safer.