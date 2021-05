Would you be willing to delay your retirement to help your child pay for their first car, college education, or wedding? Increasingly a lot of Americans say the answer is yes. According to a recent study published by Ameriprise Financial, one in three parents say they have delayed or are willing to delay their retirement to help pay for their children’s college education (note 1). And the financial support often continues in adulthood — parents also help their adult children pay for major milestones such as their first home and weddings, sometimes at their own detriment.