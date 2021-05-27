Is Your Financial Picture Blurry? Here Are Three Tips To Help You Get Clarity

We’re looking forward to getting back to… what? The office? Normal?. We’ve seen some aspects of Normal we don’t want to go back to. None of us can be certain what this new normal might look like, and that uncertainty can rattle us. A sense of certainty is one of the brain’s intrinsic goals. At a fundamental level in the brain, certainty has to do with the ability to predict, using past patterns to prepare for what comes next. Everything we do moment to moment is based on predictive patterns, from predicting how our feet will land as we walk, to what people are saying, or what we’re reading without actually processing every letter. Prediction is at the very heart (and brain) of being human.