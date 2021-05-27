PACC's longest-stay cat 'Tamale' finds forever home

Pima Animal Care Center's longest-stay cat found a forever home Wednesday.

The cat, whose name is Tamale, is a four-year-old who first arrived at the shelter on Sept. 24, 2020.

"He has a very sassy personality, and had been looking for an owner who could understand him," said PACC's Public Information Officer Nikki Reck.

Monica Dangler

Here's the original description of Tamale when he was at the shelter:

"Qualities: Tamale is quite the character! He's a little bit sweet and a little bit independent. He loves a good lap, a good cuddle and a big bowl of food! This guy loves to have the sun shining on him, he says it is so nice and toasty! He enjoys hanging out high on a cat perch, will listen intently if you read him a bedtime story, and he loves to roll around on his back."

