Sichuan To Probe Bitcoin Mining Energy Use

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A ceremony was held at Shanghai Securities Exchange Building on May 19, 2021, to mark the initial public offering (IPO) of Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group") (688660), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board. The listing ushered in an important era in the history of the Company, serving as a new launchpad from which the Company will help accelerate the global transition to an economy powered by greener and more sustainable wind energy.