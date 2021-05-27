Sichuan To Probe Bitcoin Mining Energy Use

“I have to laugh because if I didn’t I’d cry” (when things don’t make sense). — Alexander F. Bobretzky (my father) Bitcoin mining, is it a new economy or a total waste of energy? Bitcoin is touted by some to be the most secure currency. It avoids government interference. It also makes transactions easy and some argue transparent. Some argue that it allows those poor and disadvantaged under tyrannical regimes to protect their capital while failing to note that poor people don’t have the knowledge or opportunity to gain that knowledge let alone affording a bitmining computer (a high-speed bitcoin mining computer and peripherals start at about $10,000), a facility to store it, the electricity to run it, and an uncompromised internet.